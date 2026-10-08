Fmr. Obama DHS Adviser: Sanctuary States Allowing People to Avoid Assimilating, Which Contributes to Radicalization

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” Newsmax National Security Analyst Charles Marino, who served as DHS Senior Law Enforcement Adviser under the Obama administration, discussed a reported thwarted terror plot on the Mall of America and said that one issue is “communities in sanctuary states that have been permitted, just like we saw very early on in London, that have been allowed to isolate themselves, with no plans to assimilate to the U.S. culture in any way.”

Marino said, “Anybody claiming to be surprised that we’re seeing more and more of these types of incidents is living on another planet, because we have been infiltrated, as a country, by dangerous, unvetted people with even more dangerous ideologies. And you’re talking about communities in sanctuary states that have been permitted, just like we saw very early on in London, that have been allowed to isolate themselves, with no plans to assimilate to the U.S. culture in any way.”

He continued, “And so now you have the perfect storm of a collision of these dangerous people coming from special interest locations like Somalia, isolating themselves, and they’re influencing American-born people that also still share a strong cultural alignment with countries like Somalia. And so, people become radicalized.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett