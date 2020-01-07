McCarthy: Pelosi Delaying Impeachment Articles Because ‘She’s Realizing How Weak Her Case Is’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) delay in sending over the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

McCarthy told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that Pelosi is “realizing how weak her case is,” adding the House needs to change its focus from the partisan impeachment.

“[Pelosi] said before we left here it was such with urgency that we had to pass the weakest, the thinnest, the fastest impeachment — now we know they’re just not serious,” McCarthy advised. “We know their case is not strong and now they just want to change the rules. … It just shows they have nothing on their agenda. She said she would change the agenda in 2020, now we’re right back at impeachment one more time.”

He added, “She’s got no leverage on Mitch McConnell, and the House does not have leverage on the Senate just as the Senate doesn’t have leverage on the House. What’s really happening here is she is realizing how weak her case is. She’s realizing that there’s nothing there. She’s realizing that her own requirements to move impeachment had to be overwhelming, compelling and bipartisan when at the end of the day the only bipartisan vote was against impeachment. Her conference is even smaller than it was a year ago because a member had now left her conference by the way she treated the Constitution in the last year. So, I mean, I think she’s realizing what a weak case she has and she’s looking around for an agenda that America wants and she has no other agenda.”

