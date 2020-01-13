GOP Rep. Biggs: Pelosi Withholding Impeachment from Senate Not as Successful as She Claims

Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) on Monday reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), claiming her move to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate had a “very positive result.”

With Pelosi expected to finally send over the impeachment articles soon, Biggs told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” the political stunts have made for “a ridiculously poor showing” by the House speaker that has not yielded positive results for the Democrats.

“I don’t think so,” Biggs said of Pelosi’s claim.

He continued, “You get people, and you start looking in the battleground states, and you start looking at independents, and one of two things has happened: either they’ve switched over and said the president should not be impeached, or he should not be removed from office, or even worse for her, is they’ve basically tuned this whole thing out. And I think you’ll find a lot of Americans have tuned this out because Nancy Pelosi — the way she’s handled this thing.”

