Pandemic Performance: AOC Masks up for Photo with Supporters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was seen putting on a mask for a photo op on the steps of the Capitol on Monday.

The New York representative took part in a demonstration — while not wearing a mask — calling for an extension of a national eviction moratorium.

Despite being filmed across the previous 45 minutes without a mask, Ocasio-Cortez put a mask on as demonstrators assembled on the steps for a photo at the demonstration’s conclusion. Virtually all persons seen in attendance were maskless during the event and photo op.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) similarly put on a blue surgical mask for the purposes of being photographed while being unmasked during the event. Moments after the photo was taken, he pulled the mask below his chin.

Ocasio-Cortez has previously made a point to publicly highlight her wearing of a mask. In April, she recorded a video of herself with her mobile phone, beginning by removing her mask before speaking.

The newest “guidance” for mask-wearing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — ostensibly issued to reduce coronavirus transmission — advises Americans to “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission” regardless of vaccination status.