Cuellar: The Border Is Not Closed, My Constituents ‘See a Border That’s Open’ and Don’t Like ‘This Open Borders Perception or Reality’

During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said that he hears from his constituents that “they don’t like this chaos, this open borders perception or reality.” And “they see a border that’s open.” Cuellar also said anyone who claims the border is closed is “not looking at the images that we’re seeing right now.”

Cuellar said, “I can tell you right now, that the border communities, the people that I represent are frustrated. Because they see a border that’s open. For anybody that says that the border’s closed, then they’re not looking at the images that we’re seeing right now.”

He later added, “What we’re seeing, what I’m hearing from my constituents is they don’t like this chaos, this open borders perception or reality.”

