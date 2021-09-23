Waltz: Migrants, Afghan Refugees Show Rest of the World Doesn’t Buy Left’s Message That America Is Terrible and Racist

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said the situation on the border, along with the desperation of people to get out of Afghanistan shows the rest of the world doesn’t buy the message from people on the left that America is terrible and racist.

Waltz said, “[F]or all of those people that say this country — on the left — is so misogynist and awful, colonialist, racist, it sure doesn’t seem like the rest of the world got that message. You had people in Afghanistan willing to cling to the side of a jet they were so desperate to come here. And you have these poor people sitting in 110 degrees under a bridge, pregnant, with their families they’re so desperate to come here.”

