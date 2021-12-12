CNN’s Stelter: Chris Wallace Departure ‘Speaks Volumes’ About Fox News Radicalism

CNN anchor Brian Stelter said Sunday on his show “Reliable Sources” that former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace’s departure “speaks volumes” about Fox News’ increasing radicalism.

Stelter said, “This is a shock to the TV news business. Chris Wallace is one of the journalists that is at Fox who stands out like a sore thumb because the network has become more and more radicalized, both in the Trump years and now in the Biden years.”

He added, “Wallace last signed a contract with FOX in 2017, and he had a four-year deal. I’m told, according to sources knowledgeable with the matter, he decided to leave on his own. He wanted out at the end of his contract this year. So, that speaks volumes about Fox and what’s changing at Fox.”

Panelist S.E. Cupp said, “Fox News used people like Shep Smith, Chris Wallace, and Bret Baier to say, look, we have a news division. Yes, we have an entertainment side, but we also have news people. Except the news side was reporting on stuff, the entertainment side started contradicting and calling fake news. And the entertainment side started openly attacking people like Chris and Shep for their reporting of the news. That’s unsustainable.”

