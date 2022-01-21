Grassley: ‘Very Suspicious’ Secret Service Won’t Give Congress Hunter Biden Information

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said Friday on “Fox & Friends First” that he was not getting answers from the Secret Service about Hunter Biden’s overseas travels during Joe Biden’s two terms as vice president.

Republican senators sent a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray requesting documents or communications about Hunter Biden’s travels for 2010, 2011, and 2013.

Grassley said, “They have given us some information. There’s three years we don’t have any information for. And then in regard to where we did get the information, it was so heavily redacted that it was hard to make sense out of it.”

He continued, “It’s just like pulling teeth to get answers from the Executive Branch, particularly on this subject. But the public is entitled to this information. Transparency brings accountability and ought to know what extent we know Hunter Biden traveled sometimes in an airplane with his father, and also there is an uncle, James Biden, that is involved in this, as well. I can’t make any accusations against the president of the United States, but I think we have a right to know what the son was doing in those instances, and these records from the Secret Service and the travel of him and the Secret Service would help us fill in details.”

Host Todd Piro said, “Understood. Senator Grassley, do you allege that the Secret Service is covering for Joe Biden’s son?”

Grassley said, “At this point, you can’t draw any other conclusions or seem to me they would come forth and give this information we need. It is very suspicious when they don’t do it. It is hard for me to agree 100% they are covering or just not doing their job or responding to Congress, but surely looks like there is a connection there.”

