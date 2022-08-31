Waltz: If Biden Really Cares about Crime, He Should Talk to Harris about Bailing Out Rioters, Tour Dem Cities That Actually Defunded Police

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) responded to President Joe Biden’s recent remarks on crime by stating that if Biden really cares about law and order and crime, he should “talk to Vice President Harris about supporting the bail-out of rioters in 2020,” or tour the cities run by Democrats that have actually defunded police.

Waltz stated, “This is just a blatant and kind of pathetic political stunt in the run-up to the midterms. We all know that 99.9% of Republicans, when they talk about the FBI, it’s the leadership that needs reform. It’s the leadership of the DOJ and we fully support the agents that are out there, many of [whom] I’ve worked with, actually, in combat zones. So, if President Biden’s serious about law and order, if he really wants to take on supporting the police, first, how about he walk down the hall in the White House and talk to Vice President Harris about supporting the bail-out of rioters in 2020, one of which has since been charged with murder? Or how about he go on a national tour to the 25 Democrat-run cities that have proposed or actually defunded their police force, including New York City that took 1.2 billion away from the NYPD or Washington, D.C., that’s seeing a 100% increase in carjackings and thefts just steps from the Capitol?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett