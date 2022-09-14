McCarthy on GOP Agenda: Defund 87,000 IRS Agents, Add Cops, Use Federal Money to Force Prosecutors to Enforce Law

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) discussed the House GOP agenda and vowed to defund the 87,000 IRS agents from the Inflation Reduction Act, but add 200,000 additional police officers. McCarthy also vowed to use federal COPS grants as leverage to force prosecutors to enforce the law the same way federal funding was used to make states raise the drinking age to 21.

While discussing the economy, McCarthy said, “You’ve got to defund the 87,000 IRS agents.”

He added, “And then, the other thing we’re going to do, we want a community that’s safe. We’re going to not defund the police, we’re going to add 200,000 new police officers. But the other thing that’s happening here is these prosecutors that won’t uphold the law. We’re going to take a page out of Reagan from when he raised the [drinking] age to 21. We supply billions of dollars in COP grants. We’re going to put a score to every prosecutor in the nation, give a transparency of what they’re upholding or not. And they’ve got to reach a score if they want to have the COP grants. I think the policies will change.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett