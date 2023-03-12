DeSantis: We Made It ‘Very Clear’ to Disney There Was a New Sheriff in Town

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) boasted about how his state had handled Disney by ending the power it yielded within Florida.

According to the Florida governor, his administration made it clear that a “new sheriff in town” was calling the shots.

“[S]omething like Disney, Maria, my view, when we say we’re the free state of Florida — yes, we want to prevent you from being overtaxed, and we don’t have an income tax, make sure you don’t have to deal with these ridiculous COVID restrictions, which Biden is still clinging to, trying to keep Novak Djokovic out of the country,” he said. “So that’s important. But I think we have to recognize the left is trying to impose its agenda through all of our arteries in society, including corporate America. And so part of my job to protect the freedoms of my citizens is to ensure that the left is not able to impose their agenda on them through corporate America or through bureaucracy, through universities. So the fight with Disney was really about who governs the state of Florida. I think they thought, for 60 years, they called the shots. Well, there’s a new sheriff in town. And we call the shots. And we made that very clear.”

“I was talking to someone from Florida yesterday, and they said, look, there are 67 counties in Florida,” Bartiromo said. “We joked that Disney was the 68th. That’s how much power Disney has had.”

“Well, they had their own fiefdom,” DeSantis replied. “I mean, they controlled 44 square miles of territory since the late ’60s, no transparency, no accountability, exempt from laws, have massive tax breaks. And it’s like, you know, that’s not good policy to do that. I have got other businesses and individuals that are participating in the economy, but especially when you’re going to advocate against core policies of our state, like the rights of parents and the well-being of children. So we ended their self-governing status in the state of Florida, and that was the right thing to do.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor