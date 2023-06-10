Andy McCarthy: If Half of ‘Devastating’ Trump Indictment Is True, ‘He’s Toast’ and I Think They Can Prove More than Half

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” author, National Review Contributing Editor, Fox News Contributor, and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy stated that while former President Donald Trump does have ample reason to say he’s been singled out, the indictment against him is “a devastating document. If they can prove half of it, he’s toast.” And he believes more than half of what’s in the indictment can be proven.

McCarthy stated, [relevant remarks begin around 35:35] “It’s a devastating document. If they can prove half of it, he’s toast. And I sense that they can probably prove more than half of it, because a lot of it is recorded conversations, testimony from his lawyers, and that sort of thing. So, I think, Guy, part of the reason that he’s been hitting so hard at the idea that he’s being singled out — which he’s got a lot of basis to say that — part of the reason is his real defense here…is the Hillary Clinton precedent. And I’ve had to try to make this point a number of times today, selective prosecution defenses are very effective in terms of trying to argue to the prosecutors that they should not exercise their discretion to charge. Once they do charge, those defenses don’t help you very much.”

