Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘My Jaw Hit the Floor’ When Michael Cohen Lied During Testimony

Political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said Thursday on CNN’s coverage of former President Donald Trump’s business record trial that witness Michael Cohen after the defense lawyer Todd Blanche’s cross-examination.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Michael Cohen says he never sought a job at the white house. Bryan Lanza here who worked on the 2016 campaign, says, that’s not true. He recalls Michael Cohen wanting to be White House council. We have some journalists on our panel here saying that’s not true. They were recalling Michael Cohen saying he was going to join the White House. He was very excited to do so.”

He asked, “Tell me, what do you think?”

Former Trump administration staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I was working for a number of Republican lawmakers at that time, several of whom would go into the administration, including Mick Mulvaney as OMB director, and it was widely known and believed. Now, Michael Cohen never told me firsthand, ‘I’m going into the White House, I want to.’ But it was widely discussed that he was angling for Attorney General or to be White House counsel. That’s, I mean, there’s dozens and dozens of people around Washington who could corroborate that. My jaw hit the floor when I heard him denying that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN