Speaker Johnson: ‘Sinister’ Dems Want to Turn Illegal Immigrants Into Voters

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus ” that President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party want open borders to “turn these people into voters and change the outcome of the census is six years.”

Johnson said, “We documented 64 specific executive actions that President Biden and his administrator include Americas, they intentionally took these actions to open the border why they did this by design and that is what so terrible about it. He has had executive authority every day to reverse what he does but he refuses to use it.”

Host Harris Faulkner said, “Does the president seem to you to be up to speed on exactly what’s happening at the border?”

Johnson said, “I think he is in denial. I think that many in his party have demanded, there is an open border informal caucus in the Democratic Party and they pushed this agenda. The reason is, Harris, everybody asked me, I’ve been in 110 cities and 29 states in the last 5 1/2 months around the country campaigning with incumbents and candidates. Everywhere I am no matter where in the country everybody says why would they do this? It is such a catastrophe for the country? Why would the president allow this? They want to turn these people into voters and change the outcome of the census is six years. It sounds sinister and it is and they have exacted untold damage on the country.”

