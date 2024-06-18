Fauci: Trump Got Hydroxychloroquine Idea ‘From Laura Ingraham on Fox News’

Former White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that former President Donald Trump hoped COVID-19 could be treated with “miracle cures like hydroxychloroquine, which he got from Laura Ingraham on Fox News.”

Fauci said, “I felt very uncomfortable when he was saying it was going to disappear like magic, it’s just going to go away, because he so desperately wanted it to disappear the way flu disappears as you enter the end of the winter and the beginning of the spring. That’s when I had to publicly get up, which was very uncomfortable for me. I was not happy about criticizing the president or disagreeing with the president. I said, ‘No, it’s not going to disappear like magic at all.’ When that became clear that’s when we started talking about hydroxychloroquine which also has something that had no basis in science.”

He added, “I believe he wanted so badly for this to go away the way influenza goes away, and when he saw it was not going away, then he was hoping for some magical solution, and he even used those words, ‘It’s going to go away like magic.’ And then when that didn’t work, then we had to have these miracle cures like hydroxychloroquine, which he got from Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

