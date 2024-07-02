Dem House Candidate: Biden Should Drop Out, His Inner Circle Is ‘Gaslighting’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Adam Frisch, who is running as a Democrat in the 3rd Congressional District in Colorado called on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race and stated that “this was not a one-night blip that happened last Thursday.” And Biden’s inner circle has “been protecting Biden at all costs, and, with all due respect, gaslighting journalists on CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and others that have actually been asking questions, which I think are legitimate.”

Frisch said, “Listen, over the past five or six or seven months, this was not a one-night blip that happened last Thursday. I think this Biden twelve, whoever those inner circle people are, have been protecting Biden at all costs, and, with all due respect, gaslighting journalists on CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and others that have actually been asking questions, which I think are legitimate. We have tough times ahead of us. I’ve been asking for a new generation of Democratic and Republican leaders, for that matter, for some time. … I do know it’s good for the country, and good for my district to make sure that these questions are asked and we get a new batch of new leaders to lead the forward — to lead this party forward.”

He added, “I’m less concerned about an age, but I think, obviously, what people have seen over the past many months inside, in a couple glimpses, rarely, publicly is that it’s just not working for him. And I’m not a doctor. I don’t want to start get[ting] into all these diagnoses that are flying around. I just don’t think that he is the best opportunity for our country and our party going forward over the next many years, and, let alone, you can’t govern if you don’t win.”

