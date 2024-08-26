RFK Jr: Trump to Announce Other Democrats Joining His Campaign

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News Sunday,” now-former independent president candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said he anticipated more Democrats coming along to support Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Kennedy, who endorsed Trump last week, suggested the support was partly based on the former president’s desire to “make America healthy again.”

“Wall Street Journal has this,” host Shannon Bream said. “They say it’s a two — a double- edged sword, essentially, that it may help President Trump to pick up some of your followers if they’re willing to go over there, but they warn about what you would do in his administration. They say this, ‘RFK Jr., if he’s anywhere near the health care or environmental agencies in a Trump administration, look out. Mr. Trump’s best response is to thank RFK Jr. for his support, make no promises about the future, and by all means avoid joint campaign appearances.’ You’ve already had one. Will you have others? Will you campaign for President Trump?”

“Yeah, I’m going to be campaigning actively,” Kennedy replied. “I think President Trump is going to make a series of announcements about other Democrats who are joining his campaign, and you know, I want to make America healthy again, and so does President Trump. So those are objectives.”

“The Wall Street Journal may be worried about shareholder value for pharmaceutical companies, and I think, you know, I talked specifically to President Trump about that issue, and he said that he wanted to leave, as his legacy, healthy children, and that, you know, that he was unconcerned about the other implications,” he added.

