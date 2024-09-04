Afghanistan Gold Star Parents: We’ve Given Up on Getting Answers from Biden, Harris, Want Nothing to Do with Them

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Bottom Line,” Mark Schmitz, the father of Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, and Darin Hoover Sr., the father of Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover Jr., who were both killed during the Kabul airport attack during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, both stated that they’ve given up on trying to get any answers from the Biden-Harris administration on Afghanistan and want nothing more to do with them.

Schmitz stated, “[I]f you lost your son or daughter to terrible tragedy, especially from this administration, you want leadership there, you want a president to be there, honoring your child, who wouldn’t want that? And we’ve always been pretty fair from the very beginning, wanting to get answers, wanting to talk to this White House and this administration, wanting to talk to Kamala, wanting to talk to Joe. They ignored us, they literally walked the other direction. … At this point, I’ve literally washed my hands of this administration as a whole, her included, Joe included. I’m just done. I’m done trying. We have tried for three years, it shouldn’t be this hard to get what’s supposed to be a leader to do their job and to console, and they are definitely not doing that. So, no, I’m done.”

Hoover said, “[A]t this point, I, too, am going to wash my hands, I don’t want anything more to do with them, and to play politics with this is disgusting. And all they’re doing is gaslighting all of us and the rest of this country.”

