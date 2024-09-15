Fmr FBI Agent to CNN: Verbiage About Trump Being a Dictator Led to Attempts on His Life

Sunday, during CNN’s coverage of a second attempted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, former FBI counterterrorism agent Tim Clemente told host Erin Burnett that finger-pointing at Trump, including claims his “verbiage” about a “bloodbath” for the auto industry if his Democrat opponent wins misconstrued to bolster claims of violence if he didn’t win, was a likely motivation for the accused assassin.

“It’s unprecedented in a civilized society, and I think we’re becoming more and more uncivilized, sadly, with the political diatribes that are going on and the political new indictments of either candidate,” he said. “And sadly, the finger pointing at Trump has led to — you know — you know, the line about the blood — bloodbath, talking about the auto industry being used as if he’s going to create a bloody coup if he loses.”

“That — that kind of — that kind of verbiage is something you use in a third world country when you’re talking about a dictator, and that sadly has led to, I think, these attempts on Trump’s life and I don’t think it’s going to end. I think we just have to realize, look, we’re political opponents,” Clemente continued. “You and I might not agree on 50% of what we care about politically. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t mean we can’t be friends, neighbors, relatives, and have a regular dialogue every day. We have to get back to that talk about our differences, but not in a way that makes us feel like you’re the enemy and I’m all good.”

(h/t Curtis Houck, NB)

