Harris-Walz Co-Chair: Biden, Harris Aren’t ‘Restraining Israel,’ They’re Just ‘Urging Caution’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) responded to a question on repeated calls for a ceasefire and warnings to Israel not to escalate from the Biden-Harris administration by arguing that the administration is “not restraining Israel, they’re not preventing Israel from its actions against Hezbollah and against Hamas. But they are urging caution about the possibility of a regional war should there be an all out exchange between Iran and Israel.”

Host Bret Baier asked, “President Biden has expressed a reluctance, if you will, to have Israel go forward, continue attacks, it’s been a lot of calls for, obviously, a ceasefire, but also to not escalate, in not so many words. It seems like the Israeli prime minister has some wind behind his back and is changing the dynamic with the threats he sees to Israel. Do you think the U.S. should be limiting what they’re doing, considering the amount of success they’ve had in recent days?”

Coons responded, “Well, let’s be clear, the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was met with a strong, forceful statement of support, a recognition that Nasrallah had American blood on his hands for his role in the killing of hundreds of U.S. Marines, now decades ago, but he’s also been involved in killing thousands of innocent people throughout the region, Lebanese, Syrians, and Israelis. And tonight, as the Jewish people have celebrated Rosh Hashanah, it’s important that we re-emphasize, that both President Biden and Vice President Harris are clear-eyed that Hamas and Hezbollah are terrorist organizations, that this coming weekend, which will be the one-year anniversary of the conflict in Gaza and of the horrific and ongoing practice by Hamas of holding hostage far too many individuals. They are not restraining Israel, they’re not preventing Israel from its actions against Hezbollah and against Hamas. But they are urging caution about the possibility of a regional war should there be an all out exchange between Iran and Israel.”

