Dem Rep.: Netanyahu Should Give Ground in Talks with Hamas, a Deal Will Reshape Israeli Retaliation on Iran

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said that it’s time for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be willing to give ground in talks with Hamas and that if a deal in Gaza is struck, “it will also shape the way in which Israel views the nature of its retaliation on Iran.”

After Krishnamoorthi stated that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar increases the likelihood of a hostage deal because Sinwar changed his demands in negotiations, Host Jim Sciutto asked, “[T]here were also times in the negotiations when U.S. negotiators felt that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was adding demands or holding tight to demands, for instance, a continued Israeli military presence along the border between Gaza and Egypt, which even some of his own military commanders did not seem to believe was a requirement here. Do you think that the Israeli leader, also, that it’s now time for him to give ground?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “I think so. I think that any kind of absolutist demand on his part would imperil the safety of the hostages. I think that he has a moment now where he can make some reasonable conditions stick and preserve the possibility of further action if Hamas doesn’t comply. But, at this point, Jim, we need to get to a ceasefire for hostages deal. We need massive humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. And I believe that that will also help to tamp down the possibility of the scenario in Lebanon spiraling out of control, and, certainly, I think it will also shape the way in which Israel views the nature of its retaliation on Iran.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett