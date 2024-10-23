Brennan: ‘Absurd and Appalling’ So Many Americans Support Trump

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that it is “absurd and appalling that so many Americans” support former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president.

Brennan said, “We have seen this continuous pattern over the course of many years of Donald Trump endorsing individuals such as a Hitler, disparaging the U.S. military, advocating for fascism, which is what John Kelly said, that he is fascist. Jjust like Mark Milley, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Donald Trump is fascist to the core. It just demonstrates that Donald Trump is not interested in pro promoting our democratic system and values as Americans. Therefore, again, I find it absurd and appalling that so many Americans are willing to just dismiss these comments. The undecided voters that are still out there, I think they really need to take this into account when you have an individual such as John Kelly and Mark Milley saying this about Donald Trump. Is this the country that you want your children or grandchildren to grow up in? I certainly hope not.”

He added, “His private comments and decisions were very much consistent with a lot of the rhetoric we’re hearing from him, which, again, is so inconsistent with what our country has stood for over the course of time. Whether it be on the national security front, the foreign affairs front or the domestic policy front, I think there’s strong worry on the part of individuals who actually worked with him, with Donald Trump in the White House or in his cabinet or administration who know that he is determined to carry out an agenda here that is really going to undermine the principles of this great country of ours.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN