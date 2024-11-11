Ana Navarro: President Joe Biden Should ‘Pardon Hunter’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that President Joe Biden should pardon his son Hunter Biden before he leaves office.

Navarro said, “Look, we will never know if the result would have been different had Biden stepped off earlier. We will never know if the results would have been different if he had stayed in. We will never know if the results had been different if there had been an open primary. What we do know is that Biden is in there for the next two and a half months. And this is what I’m going to tell Joe — Joe, since they’re talking smack about you anyways, you know what? Maybe pardon Hunter. Pardon Hunter because we, basically America, just pardoned a criminal who was convicted of felonies.”

She continued, “America just elected a man who pardoned Jared Kushner’s father, who set up his brother-in-law with a hooker and then sent the pictures to the sister because they were in the midst of a fight over the parents’ money.”

Navarro added, “He’s probably going to pardon some of the folks from January 6th, those insurrectionists. So, you know what? It’s your son. He probably wouldn’t have been prosecuted if his last name wasn’t Biden. Baby, you got two and a half months. I’m good with you pardoning Hunter.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN