Progressive Caucus Chair: ‘Offensive’ to Say Dems Worry Too Much About Not Offending People on Small Trans Issue

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) responded to Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) arguing that Democrats spend too much of their time trying to avoid offending anyone and that he doesn’t want his two daughters getting trampled playing sports by male or formerly male athletes by stating that it’s “an offensive comment” and the issue is a discussion around a mere 0.5% of the population.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “I wonder then what your response was to Congressman Seth Moulton, who suggested this week that Democrats need to change their approach to transgender issues. He told The New York Times, ‘Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face.’ He said, ‘I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat, I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.'”

Jayapal responded, “I just find that to be an offensive comment, actually. We’re talking about half of 1% of people in the country, and I think that we have to really be clear, there was one party that tried to initiate a culture war — a so-called culture war, against a tiny group of people. That was the Republican Party that poured billions of dollars into this. I go back to the fact that we can have an economic agenda that allows people to feel good and safe about their lives, and that is inclusive, so that everybody gets to live their life out.”

