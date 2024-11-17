Fetterman: Trump Is Trolling Dems with His Cabinet Picks

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President-elect Donald Trump was trolling Democrats with his cabinet selections.

Host Jake Tapper said, “You have said that Democrats shouldn’t be ‘freaking out over every single thing Trump does’ Are you freaking out at all about any of these cabinet picks, I wonder?”

Fetterman said, “There are some that I would be excited to vote for, like my colleague from Florida or the representative from New York, of course. Then there are others that are just absolute trolls, just like Gaetz and those things. That’s why, you know, Democrats, you know, like Trump, that gets the kind of thing that he wanted. You know, like the freakout and all of those things.”

He continued, “It’s still not even not even Thanksgiving yet. And if we’re having meltdowns, you know, every tweet or every appointment or all those things, I mean, it’s going to be four years.”

Fetterman added, “I’ve also claimed that Trump is the strongest, that he’s been in the three cycles here. And now things that were really unique that happened the assassination attempt that was in Butler, that’s 45 minutes from where we’re sitting right now.”

