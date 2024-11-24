Schiff: Trump Will ‘Misread His Mandate’ if He Goes After Political Rivals

Senator-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President-elect Donald Trump will be misreading “his mandate” if he goes after his political rivals.

Kristen Welker said, “I want to play something that President-elect Trump said about you when he was a candidate, he called you, quote, more dangerous than foreign adversaries. Take a listen and I’ll get your reaction on the other side.”

On Fox News, Trump said, “The enemy from within in my opinion is more dangerous than China and Russia and all these countries. If you have a smart president, he can handle them pretty easily. I got along great with all of them. I handled them. But the thing that is tougher to handle, these lunatics we have inside, like Adam Schiff, Adam Shifty Schiff.”

Welker said, “When you hear that language, how concerned are you that you will be targeted by President-elect Trump in the second administration?”

Schiff said, “That’s dictator talk. That’s how autocrats talk. They want to make their political opposition an enemy, describe them in those terms. But, look, I’m not concerned about myself, I’m going to do my job. I’m not going to have thinks threats intimidate me from doing so. But anytime you have someone, particularly someone who is going to become President of the United States, fawning over dictators, emulating their language, attacking the press, undermining our institutions, yeah, we should be concerned about it because at the end of the day, it means that the American people will suffer. The American people. I think voted on the basis of the economy, they wanted change to the economy, they weren’t voting for dictatorship. I think he is going to misread his mandate if that’s what he thinks voters chose him for.”

