Jolly: Media Shouldn’t Go to Mar-a-Lago, Trump Is Threat to Democracy

Former GOP Congressman David Jolly said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the media should not give President-elect Donald Trump “equity” by going to Mar-a-Lago like “Morning Joe“ hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski did.

Jolly said, “What is really unsettling about it is coming off of the election, those who have tried to act responsibly, feel the pain of the loss. We didn’t wake up after the election and think, I’m upset because I was wrong. We’re upset because we know we’re right, but we’re on the losing side of this battle. And so what does that mean for a responsible media, for a responsible electorate, for a responsible Democratic Party in this environment? The only answer is to double down in holding Donald Trump and his allies accountable and double down on trying to present a democracy that represents all people, even in a losing environment.”

Guest host Alicia Menendez asked, “What does that mean, to double down?”

Jolly said, “Don’t just say we’re going to give equity to Donald Trump, which some people are doing in the Democratic Party, in media, among the electorate. They’re saying, I just give up. We’re going to give him equity. We’re going to give him parity to traditional American values. No, that’s absolutely wrong. You can’t do that. Forgive me for saying this. You can’t go to Mar-a-Lago. You can’t do it. That’s going to get me in trouble. You can’t do that. You have to hold Donald Trump accountable for being wrong. You have to hold all of his allies accountable for being wrong, even if that means you’re in a losing environment and you’re threatening your own liberty and your own security as an American. You either believe Donald Trump and Trumpism is wrong, a threat to American democracy, or you don’t.”

