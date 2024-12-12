Dem Rep. Thompson: I Would Accept Preemptive Pardon if Biden Offers

Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that, as the former January 6 Committee chair, he would accept a preemptive pardon if President Joe Biden offers one.

Host Jim Acosta said, “Tump is saying you should go to jail. Are you worried about him or the FBI coming after you?”

Thompson said, “Well, you know, we are members of Congress. We operate based on our direction from Congress. There are specific laws that give security to members of Congress. I hope the president would take that into consideration. But to be honest with you, Jim, we’ve not done anything wrong.”

Acosta said, “Congressman, apparently the White House is discussing preemptive pardons for people who may be targeted by Trump when he gets back in office. Do you want the president to offer some kind of pardon to you?”

Thompson said, “The president, it’s his prerogative. If he offers it, to me or other members of the committee, I think it, I would accept it, but it’s his choice. I think the staff of the committee who did a wonderful job; I think the witnesses who were primarily Republicans did a great job under oath. They were not found to have perjured themselves or anything like that. There is nothing on the record that is not on point. We’ve had two years of review by Republican chairpersons and they found nothing wrong. We stand by the work of the committee. Our committee did a wonderful job. We shared it with the public, and all the public has to do is to read the report that we filed based on our report.”

