Kaine: ‘Haven’t Followed the Issue of’ Border Wall Material Disposal, ‘We’ll Deal With That As It Comes’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) stated that he hasn’t paid attention to the issue of whether or not the Biden administration is disposing of border wall material and “We are expecting this to be a top priority next year, and we’ll deal with that as it comes.”

After discussing Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) request for records preservation on border wall materials, host Bret Baier asked, “Sen. Kaine, about that, obviously, we had an election and immigration was one of the issues. And there are some people at home saying, why get rid of this material if they’re going to use it in the next administration to build more wall?”

Kaine responded, “Yeah, Bret. I haven’t followed the issue of disposal of any of the material. We are expecting this to be a top priority next year, and we’ll deal with that as it comes.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett