JD Vance: Biden Has Left the Incoming Administration a ‘Dumpster Fire’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Vice President-elect JD Vance said President Joe Biden’s administration has left a “dumpster fire” for Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

Vance said, “I wish Joe Biden all the best, but the fact is he has left us at dumpster fire, not just at the border but also with the economy. First of all we know that prices are way too high for many Americans . We have to work every single day to stabilize prices for American families.”

He continued, “Everything he’s bragging about ignores the fact that he is added trillions and trillions of dollars to the federal debt. During a time of peace he has left us with bond yields meaning how are we going to finance that debt? We have to sell treasury bonds and the treasury bonds of got more expensive because of Joe Biden’s policies.”

Vance added, “You go issue after issue in oil prices are shooting through the roof and the final two months of Joe Biden’s administration in part because of decisions Joe Biden has made over the last few weeks. He actually hasn’t left the American people in good economic condition, that’s why they may Donald Trump the president-elect of the United States that we’ve got a lot of work to do. I remain fundamentally and you know this, I will always be an optimist about our country but I think that optimism has to start with a bit of realism in the real truth is that Joe Biden has left us dumpster fire. Donald Trump will have to put it out but he’s good at doing that.”

