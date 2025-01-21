ABC’s Hostin: Trump Is a ‘DEI Hire’ — ‘He Was Given Everything He Has’

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin claimed Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump “was given everything he has.”

Thus, according to Hostin, Trump is a “DEI hire.”

Hostin said, “I decided to protect my peace and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day yesterday. So I did not watch the Inauguration. My sorority sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha incorporated had a service day yesterday.”

She continued, “The one thing I did think about was the hypocrisy of having a man be inaugurated to be president on the same day as we commemorate MLK and that same man saying that he was going to get rid of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Hostin added, “The irony of it because Martin Luther King not only wanted racial equality, he wanted economic equality. That is something that people tend to miss. I want to remind people that he said that black Americans deserve reparations for the injustices they face and argued that reparations were a form of justice, in fact, not charity and he said, ‘It’s all right to tell a man to lift himself by his own bootstraps, but it is cruel jest to say to a bootless man that he ought to lift himself by his own bootstraps.’ Thinking about that and Donald Trump saying things that this country would be a meritocracy, you’re talking about a man who didn’t become the president of the United States because of merit. He hasn’t really he had no political experience whatsoever, he had no business experience. He was given everything he has. He is a legacy hire. He is if anything a DEI hire, a didn’t earn it hire. So, you know, those are just some of the things I was thinking about.”

