MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Pathetic’ GOP Senators Who Voted For Gabbard Are ‘Sick’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on “Deadline” that Republican senators who voted to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) were both “sick and “pathetic.”

Wallace said, “Gabbard was confirmed by a vote of 52 to 48, with all 47 Democrats, as well as Mitch McConnell voting against her, a little bit of irony for the man who used to control the Republican Party now finding himself casting what is basically an ineffective dissent to oppose a nominee who Russia is cheering for within an hour of Gabbard’s confirmation, Donald Trump announced that he and Vladimir Putin would immediately begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.”

Former Senator Claire McCaskill said, “I can’t tell you how disappointed I am in my Republican, my former Republican colleagues who many of whom know better.”

She added, “Because Donald Trump won in a more convincing fashion than most people anticipated. Because he won in spite of all the things he has done and shown the American people about his character and integrity, because their party, the base of their party, is enthralled with this man. Some of the people I mentioned have elections coming up in states that they could easily be defeated in a primary by a pro MAGA Republican.”

Wallace said, “So politics, which is what I thought and that’s just pathetic. It’s like it’s like shining your shoes on the deck of the Titanic. Susan Collins wants to make sure her, you know, heels don’t get smudged as she’s going down underwater. It’s absolutely – I mean, I thought that was the reason. I wasn’t sure, but that’s sick. They’re there every six years so now and again they do the right thing for the country. I’m sure you are correct but that is a tragedy.”

