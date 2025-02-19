Fmr. GAO Head: DOGE Opponents Aren’t ‘Providing Any Support’ for Claims It’s Breaking Law

During a portion of an interview with CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang that was aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “CBS Evening News,” David Walker, who served as head of the Government Accountability Office from 1998 to 2008, stated that critics of DOGE are “using language that’s inappropriate, saying that what they’re doing is illegal or unconstitutional without providing any support for that.”

Walker began by stating that there is a distinction between fraud, waste, and abuse, and “frankly, both sides are using terminology that’s inaccurate and confusing the public.”

He also stated, “Most of the things that have been identified so far by DOGE represent waste and mismanagement, although waste is in the eye of the beholder. Very few things that they’re talking about have risen to the level of being fraud. Fraud is illegal. On the other side, people who oppose DOGE are also using language that’s inappropriate, saying that what they’re doing is illegal or unconstitutional without providing any support for that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett