John Carney: Tariffs Impact Corporate Profit Margins, Not Consumers

Breitbart TV

On Tuesday’s “Charlie Kirk Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney discussed the recent tariffs implemented by the Trump administration.

Carney said, “I don’t think we’re going to see a big price increase. Look, the Atlanta Fed just did a survey — a study, trying to determine how much prices would go up if tariffs were passed through 100%, or even 50% — I frankly, think, actually, any pass-through is going to be much lower than that — but even then, the pass-through was very low. So, a 10% tariff does not result in a 10% price increase, a 25% tariff does not result in a 25% price increase. It’s more like a 25% tariff, if half of that got passed through, would result in something like a 0.8% price increase.” And that this price increase would be a one-time jump, whereas the inflation during the Biden administration consisted of repeated price increases.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.