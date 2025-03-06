Moulton: Dems Lack Plans on Government Reform, Immigration

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Amanpour,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that Democrats “should have a plan to reform government ourselves, and, candidly, we haven’t had that. We also need to have plans to address immigration, another issue that we just denied for too long.”

Moulton began by saying, “I think there [are] two things that Democrats need to do, and I’m certainly doing what I can to do them: One is standing up vociferously to Trump. And I’ve not been afraid to call him out on what needs to happen and what the administration is doing wrong. But the second thing is that we really do need to look ourselves in the mirror as Democrats and ask the question, how is it that we have lost touch with the majority of Americans? We just got wiped out in an election that should have been the easiest election in our history. We’ve never had to run against an indicted criminal before, a convicted felon. This should have been so easy for Democrats, and yet, we lost across the board. So, we need to do some — make some serious reforms to our own party. And I’ve written about how we’ve become a party of preachers. We talk down to people. We say, if you disagree with us, you’re not only wrong, but you’re a bad person. We actually need to lift up the voices of Americans, meet them where they are, and bring them along, widen our tent to bring in different points of view, rather than be beholden to some liberal orthodoxy.”

He added, “We need to have plans to actually fix some of the things that the Republicans correctly identify as problems, it’s just that their solutions aren’t helpful. Is government reform something that we should do? Absolutely. I think you’d be hard-pressed to find any American who believes that the federal government is efficient. The problem is that what Elon Musk is doing is not making government more efficient, he’s making it nonexistent. But Democrats have to have a plan in response. We shouldn’t just sit back and watch Republicans ruin everything. We should have a plan to reform government ourselves, and, candidly, we haven’t had that. We also need to have plans to address immigration, another issue that we just denied for too long. So, we need to do some serious reform efforts at the same time as we’re standing up to Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett