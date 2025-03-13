Moulton: Attacks on Teslas, Dealerships Are ‘a Protest’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) responded to the Trump administration stating that attacks on Teslas or Tesla dealerships could be domestic terrorism by stating that President Donald Trump believes that “somehow, having a protest in front of a Tesla dealership is” domestic terrorism and Trump believes “freedom and liberties belong to people who agree with him, and that’s it. … That’s not a view that people who believe in our Constitution share.”

Host Audie Cornish asked, “[P]ublic backlash against Elon Musk, the Trump administration is now saying that, like, if you are attacking Teslas or dealerships, going beyond vandalism, that that could be an act of domestic terrorism. But I do want to ask about this as resistance, is this what resistance should look like?”

Moulton answered, “So, Trump thinks that if you try to kill cops to overthrow the government and change an election, that’s not domestic terrorism, but, somehow, having a protest in front of a Tesla dealership is? The bottom line with Trump is, freedom and liberties belong to people who agree with him, and that’s it. That’s his view of America. That’s not a view that people who believe in our Constitution share.”

