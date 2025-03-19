Matthews: Trump’s ‘Sesame Street’ Strategy About ‘Teaching MAGA People What to Think’

Wednesday, during an appearance on “Morning Joe,” long-time MSNBC personality Chris Matthews said President Donald Trump used a “Sesame Street” strategy to teach his MAGA followers what to think.

Matthews said, “He’s questioning the separation of powers, and he’s questioning whether a judge has a right to be a judge. Clearly, he’s teaching again, as I said the other day. He’s always teaching. He’s always got a Sesame Street-thing going. Teaching the MAGA people what to think. They all hate this judge now. That’s what he wants to do, the MAGA people. And they’re the ones the senators are afraid of and the Congress people are afraid of are the MAGA people because they go to the meetings and they cause hell. And they sometimes agree with Trump, but mostly they do what he wants and they do what they see him doing.”

He added, “He trashes the judge like he trashes Zelensky. And what do we think of Zelensky on the right in America? They don’t like Zelensky. He’s the bad guy. The good guy is Putin, the guy he cuddles up to every night in his sleep? He just loves this guy no matter what he says. He says no, as Joe says, he said no and they said fine, I love it.”

