Judicial Tyranny: Marlow Details Ongoing Lawfare Threat to Trump

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed judicial rulings on the Trump administration’s actions.

Marlow said, “Trump is being asked to have unanimous consent from nearly 700 district court judges or else he cannot lead as the executive of this country. … [O]ver the last hundred years, half of the injunctions from these lower courts on the executive branch occurred to Donald Trump during his first administration, and we’ve already got 30 new ones since then. So, we’re talking 60-70% of total injunctions against the executive by lower courts over the last hundred years have come against Trump…and it’s the whole agenda.”

He added that there’s an ability to judge shop by filing in any division and noted how many cases have ended up in front of Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, James Boasberg.

