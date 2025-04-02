Tuberville on Judicial Lawfare: ‘This Is Four-Corners Basketball, Keep-Away’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Will Cain Show,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) warned of the perils of federal judges continuing to interfere with President Donald Trump’s effort to fulfill his presidential duties.

The Alabama Republican lawmaker suggested the solution was an expedited process to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Being a former football coach, that’s a little over my pay grade,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s got to be a quicker reference to the Supreme Court when it comes to the president of the United States. We cannot sit around and let these federal judges play keep- away from the American people from getting the laws done the way the president of the United States has been elected to do. So we have got to get it quicker to the Supreme Court. We have got to get these woke judges on both sides.”

Tuberville continued, “If you’re Republican or Democrat, let the American people speak, elect somebody to do the job that they’re supposed to do. But all this is, again, this is four-corners basketball, keep-away, all they’re trying to do. It’s not going to work. President Trump is not going to listen to them, and the Supreme Court’s going to back him up at the end of the day.”

