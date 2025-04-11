MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump’s Tariffs Are ‘Emasculating’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Friday on “Deadline” that there was “nothing more emasculating” than the tariffs being implemented by President Donald Trump.

Wallace said, “So, Mitch, I spent nine months having to learn about the power of the manosphere and seeing Donald Trump sit with all sorts of podcasters and bloggers, and people younger and hipper than me having to explain to me who they are and why they matter. And gosh darn if he wasn’t right. Right? They mattered a lot.”

She continued, “But in consuming some of their content, a lot of conversations were pretty shallow ones about masculinity and what it meant to be emasculated, in their versions and their narratives, by political correctness, among other things. There is nothing more emasculating than losing your buying power, than being a dad at the end of a baseball tournament travel weekend who can’t pick up the check for everybody and feel great and generous, by being a mom or a dad and not being able to afford the new pair of sneakers or the brand new gear for your kid who wants to play basketball or baseball or your daughter who’s a gymnast.

Wallace added, “There is nothing that takes away your sense of an ability to get ahead more than axing off your buying power. And that is exactly what Trump by himself did this week.”

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said, “Donald Trump ran for office and his promise was his singular most important promise the reason why he got elected was to lower people’s cost and as you said he has single-handedly — this is him it’s nobody else, nobody else could do it the way he did it. He imposed these tariffs which are essentially a massive tax increase on not just some of Americans but all of Americans and the ones that he promised not to do it to.”

