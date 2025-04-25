Brandon Johnson: Tariffs Are Costing City, I Want to Raise Taxes

During an interview with WVON on Thursday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said “the fluctuations of the market and Trump’s tariffs” have resulted in massive losses to the city “just because of the uncertainty and the chaos.” And also stated that he wants to raise taxes by imposing a financial transaction tax and expressed openness to a corporate head tax and stated that those things, along with lots of other ideas, would put “the burden on the very people that Donald Trump is trying to protect.”

While discussing the city’s budget, [relevant remarks begin around 5:35] Johnson said that the budget mainly has issues due to the cost of pensions, “and then finally, in the past few weeks, with the fluctuations of the market and Trump’s tariffs, that has already cost the fund about a billion dollars just because of the uncertainty and the chaos.”

Later, [relevant remarks begin around 22:20] Johnson said, “[T]hat is something that I do support, a progressive income tax, a financial transaction tax, there’s a corporate head tax, there [are] a lot of things that we can do that [place] the burden on the very people that Donald Trump is trying to protect.”

