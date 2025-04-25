MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump Is ‘Celebrating the End of the Rule of Law’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claimed Friday on her show “Deadline” that President Donald Trump was “celebrating the end of the rule of law in this country.”

Commentator Al Sharpton said, “What is he accusing them of, ActBlue? I mean, it’s not a lawsuit you’re going to the attorney general on a implying a crime. The crime is that he opposes you. The crime is that they raise money effectively against things that they believe is politically incorrect for the country. What’s the crime? If I went to the District Attorney’s office or the U.S. Attorney’s office or the attorney general and said, I want to report a crime, I don’t say investigate them and find the crime. I say, this is what I’m alleging. There’s an allegation there of saying anything direct. So it is nothing but weaponizing the White House against your political enemies. And that’s frightening to all of us.”

Wallace said, “Well, and you’re right. I mean, you’ve gone right to the to the bone of why this matters. I mean, this matters because in our country, if there is any sort of reason to suspect a crime has been committed, it doesn’t it doesn’t surface this way from the leader of the free world issuing an executive order saying, go find it, go manufacture it. You take that, it’s not even a norm that’s been annihilated, it’s sort of the rule of law that’s being, sort of celebrating the end of the rule of law in this country and sort of operationalizing the politics of retribution that is baked into his poll numbers being in free fall. 66% of all Americans say that the Trump 2.0 is too chaotic.”

