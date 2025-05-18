Van Jones: Dems Will Pay for Covering Up Biden’s Decline for a ‘Long Time’

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Democrats would pay for covering up then-President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline for a long time.

Jones said, “I was shocked. I love Joe Biden. I don’t like him, I love him. I got a chance to work with him. When I was a part of the Obama administration, I loved him more every day. I was shocked to see his condition when he came out, and so was the world. And that wasn’t the first time he was in that condition. The book makes it very, very clear there are people who knew and said nothing, and that is a crime against this republic. I think the Democrats are going to pay for a long time for being a part of what is now being revealed to be a massive cover-up.

Host Jake Tapper said, “The big question is, what now? What now for Democrats? And over the past week, we’ve seen some potential 2028 candidates, Pete Buttigieg, Governor Whitmer, and Governor Pritzker, saying that they didn’t know that this was going on, that they didn’t know that there were any acute cognitive issues. So we’ve heard is I was busy working. I was too far away. I didn’t see it. What do you think democrats need to say?”

Jones said, “I think before you get out there trying to say stuff and persuade other people, you’ve got to look inside.”

He added, “We need to look in the mirror, reorganize ourselves, get bad people and bad ideas out of the way, and then we’ll be able to come forward in the midterms. But right now we need to we need to we need to apologize to the American people that we were a part of, something that wasn’t on the up and up.”

