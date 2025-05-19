Jim Jordan: We Shouldn’t Be Surprised They Lied About Biden’s Mental State

Monday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, argued Americans should not be surprised by former President Joe Biden’s advanced cancer diagnosis, given the left’s track record over the past several years.

The Ohio Republican noted that the left lied about everything from Benghazi in 2012, COVID in 2020 and Biden’s health in 2025.

“[F]rankly, the thing I take away from it all is we shouldn’t be surprised,” Jordan said. “Remember, the left has lied to us about everything. They lied to us about Benghazi. They lied to us about Russian collusion. They lied to us about parents in school board meetings. They lied to us about pro-life Catholics. They lied to us about COVID. They lied to us about the Hunter Biden laptop.”

He continued, “We shouldn’t be surprised they were lying to us about the mental state of the commander-in-chief. But as you rightly pointed out, when you have that situation, bad things happen. And maybe they happen because of that. We will probably never know for sure. But it certainly makes you wonder.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor