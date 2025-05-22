Marlow: Harris Needs to Be Hauled Before Congress on Biden Health Coverup

KAMALA KNEW—AND STAYED SILENT @AlexMarlow : “Where is Kamala? Hiding—because she was part of the cover-up. She claimed Biden was transparent about his health. Really? He hid sleep apnea for 15 years. If they’ll hide that, what else are they hiding? She went along with it for her… pic.twitter.com/7Z4KNMEWYW

On Thursday’s “Ingraham Angle” on the Fox News Channel, “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow argued that former Vice President Kamala Harris should be brought in for questioning on her participation in the coverup of President Joe Biden’s health issues by Rep. James Comer (R-KY).

Marlow stated, “She said in the VP debate against Mike Pence that Joe Biden puts everything out there regarding his health. Well, we learned that Joe Biden hid his sleep apnea for 15 years.”

He also said that Harris should be questioned about Biden’s health, along with other officials.

