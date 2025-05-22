Marlow: Harris Needs to Be Hauled Before Congress on Biden Health Coverup

On Thursday’s “Ingraham Angle” on the Fox News Channel, “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow argued that former Vice President Kamala Harris should be brought in for questioning on her participation in the coverup of President Joe Biden’s health issues by Rep. James Comer (R-KY).
Marlow stated, “She said in the VP debate against Mike Pence that Joe Biden puts everything out there regarding his health. Well, we learned that Joe Biden hid his sleep apnea for 15 years.”
He also said that Harris should be questioned about Biden’s health, along with other officials.
