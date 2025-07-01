Dem Rep. Dean: Many Republicans Wish ‘Harm to Their Very Constituents’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said, “many Republicans” wished cruelty and harm to their constituents.

Dean said, “I hold out hope that Republican members of the House will do their job and recognize that there is no reason to cast a vote for this bill. I wanted to show it to you, and I have literally one question. Why would anybody vote for this bill? This is what I’ve been saying all weekend long, how could anybody, Democrat or Republican, vote for this bill?”

She continued, “The biggest pieces in it, are taking away health care for 17 million Americans, taking 42 million Americans food literally off their tables, out of children’s mouths, blowing up the deficit. I thought the Republicans were all about reducing the deficit.”

Dean added, “This is something that many Republicans have wished for for a long time, cruelty, harm to their very constituents. You asked me and I failed to answer you. Will we use this in future campaigns? You better believe it. These people are going to own these votes. I’m thinking of the Pennsylvania Republicans. I’m watching to see how they vote on this big, ugly bill that will hurt health care, that will hurt our children, that will hurt our seniors, that will blow up our deficit for generations to come.”

