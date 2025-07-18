Alyssa Farah Griffin: Former Jill Biden Aide Pleading Fifth Shows He’s ‘Hiding Something’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts that former first lady Jill Biden aide Anthony Bernal pleading the Fifth Amendment to Congress made it seem like he was hiding something.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “House Republicans are still stuck on former President Biden. Yeah, they called in Biden’s doctor and Jill Biden’s chief of staff to testify who both took the Fifth when they were asked about Biden’s mental capacity in office and Oversight Committee Chair James Comer just said who else he wants to haul in.”

Griffin said, “When they brought the doctor in of Biden’s I wasn’t surprised he pled the Fifth. There’s HIPAA reason, health reasons that he won’t talk about things that are doctor/patient confidential. This individual Anthony Bernal was a senior adviser to the first lady these are some of the questions he pled the Fifth to. Did you advise Biden to pardon Hunter? Was Biden fit to exercise his duties as president? Pled the Fifth. Did any elected official or family member execute duties of the president? Pled the Fifth. Did Biden ever instruct you to lie about his health? Pled the Fifth. That’s making people want to ask more questions.”

Behar said, “So why are they doing it?”

Griffin said, “It sounds like they’re hiding something. Those are pretty basic questions.”

