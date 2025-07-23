NYPD: Being a Sanctuary Makes Our Job ‘Harder’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” NYPD Chief of Department John Chell said that being a sanctuary city makes the police’s job more difficult and is a source of frustration and said that he wants to see adjustments to the sanctuary law when it comes to detainers.

After Chell said that he wants to “tweak, a little bit, the sanctuary city laws, in terms of detainers, what happened over the weekend,” host Chris Cuomo asked, “Hey, Chief, does being a sanctuary city make your job easier or harder?”

Chell answered, “It makes it harder, because it’s frustrating, because we’re about public safety. All the crimes that — we’ll use the two perpetrators, if you will, from this weekend. All the crimes they were committing, we talk about numbers all the time. These are people. That was a Border Patrol officer in the park, but he was a New Yorker in the park enjoying a nice night in Riverside Park. He shouldn’t have to deal with that, and nobody else should. So, in terms of public safety, yeah, it’s frustrating, because my friends, my family, your friends, your family, we’re all in this together, and that’s the frustrating piece.”

