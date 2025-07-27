Schweizer: Former CIA Director Gina Haspel Should Be Investigated

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” GAI President Peter Schweizer said former CIA Director Gina Haspel should undergo further investigation regarding the alleged Russia collusion intelligence efforts by former President Barack Obama and his top officials.

Schweizer said, “One name I’d like to see out there more is Gina Haspel. She was the CIA director, appointed by Donald Trump. She certainly had access to this material. It’s interesting to me that she was the London chief of the CIA in the 2000s. In 2014, CIA Director John Brennan sent her back there, which was a highly unusual move, and she was there during this period. Much of the fake Russia collusion intel, from Steele and others, was coming out of London. So, what role did she play in creating this? And also, what role did she play in suppressing it when she was CIA director and she was supposed to be serving Donald Trump rather than the CIA establishment?”

On former staffers denying they saw any of President JoeBiden’s mental decline, Schweizer said, “The notion that White House staffers were insisting that ‘he seems fine to us’ is ridiculous. Just look at the numbers. In 2021, he had 58 known phone calls with foreign leaders. By 2024, that was down to 20. Look at the press conferences. He went from having nine solo press conferences to zero in 2024. There were conscious decisions being made to make sure he was not being exposed to the public.”

