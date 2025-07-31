Hawley: ‘Pelosi Act’ Would Ban Congress from Trading on Information Only They Have

Wednesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to a social media post from President Donald Trump that referred to him as a “second-tier Senator” for blocking a review of Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) stock trades.

Hawley said he had long been an advocate of a congressional ban and cited the introduction of the so-called Pelosi Act.

“So when you spoke to the President, did he explain why he called you ‘second-tier’?” host Jesse Watters asked.

Hawley replied, “Well, I think that the President, a number of people who are opposed to banning stock trading, had said to the President that he would be covered by the bill. He’d have to sell Mar-a-Lago and sell assets. Not the case at all. The President and the Vice President, all of their assets are totally exempted.”

“And here’s the point, this is what we talked about,” he added. “The point of this bill is to ban members of Congress from trading on the information that only they have. I’ve supported this bill for years, Jesse. I think we called it the Pelosi Act. It is named for her because she is the poster child of this kind of behavior. It ought to be illegal and it ought to be prosecutable.”

